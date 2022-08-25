New Suit

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Safeco Insurance Company of America, a Liberty Mutual subsidiary. The suit, which pursues claims against Donna Michelle Phillips and other defendants, seeks a declaration that Safeco has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02844, Safeco Insurance Company of America v. Phillips et al.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 6:02 PM