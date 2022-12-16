New Suit

Safeco Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Tynan Mullen and the estate of Riley McCrackin on Friday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought by Shook Hardy & Bacon, seeks a declaration that Safeco has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a shooting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00832, Safeco Insurance Co. of America v. Mullen et al.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 7:49 PM