Safeco Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Tynan Mullen and the estate of Riley McCrackin on Friday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought by Shook Hardy & Bacon, seeks a declaration that Safeco has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a shooting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00832, Safeco Insurance Co. of America v. Mullen et al.
Insurance
December 16, 2022, 7:49 PM