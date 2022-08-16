New Suit

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Liberty Mutual subsidiaries Safeco Insurance Company of America and Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana. The complaint, which takes aim at beneficiaries of the Fayette Brown Trust, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of SafeCo in an underlying lawsuit arising from the alleged mismanagement of a trust fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01874, Safeco Insurance Company of America et al v. Short et al.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 6:46 PM