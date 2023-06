Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a subrogation lawsuit against Omega Flex Inc., an industrial product manufacturer, to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, over property damage claims arising from a fire caused by an allegedly defective gas pipe, was filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon. The case is 6:23-cv-00726, Safeco Insurance Co of Oregon v. Omega Flex Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 01, 2023, 2:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Safeco Insurance Company of Oregon, as Subrogee of Marcus Macip

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Omega Flex, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product