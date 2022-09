New Suit - Patent

Microsoft was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Ramey LLP on behalf of United Kingdom-based technology company Safecast Limited, asserts a single patent related to the removal of unsuitable advertisements from time-shifted programs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00983, Safecast Limited v. Microsoft Corporation.