Matthew Lavisky of Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig has entered an appearance for South Trail Fire and Rescue District in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 16 in Florida Middle District Court by Podlaski LLP on behalf of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, accuses the defendants of disseminating false information regarding the safety and effectiveness of the boxes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, is 2:24-cv-00051, Safe Haven Baby Boxes v. A Safe Haven for Newborns Gloria M. Silverio Foundation et al.
Florida
March 01, 2024, 8:42 AM