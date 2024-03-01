Who Got The Work

Matthew Lavisky of Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig has entered an appearance for South Trail Fire and Rescue District in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 16 in Florida Middle District Court by Podlaski LLP on behalf of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, accuses the defendants of disseminating false information regarding the safety and effectiveness of the boxes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, is 2:24-cv-00051, Safe Haven Baby Boxes v. A Safe Haven for Newborns Gloria M. Silverio Foundation et al.

Florida

March 01, 2024, 8:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Safe Haven Baby Boxes

Plaintiffs

Podlaski LLP

defendants

A Safe Haven for Newborns Gloria M. Silverio Foundation

Amy Bollen

Nick E. Silverio

South Trail Fire and Rescue District

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation