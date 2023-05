New Suit - Employment

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, was hit with a complaint Friday in Missouri Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00674, Safari v. Charter Communication.

Telecommunications

May 19, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Catherine A. Safari

defendants

Charter Communication

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA