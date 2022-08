New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Whole Foods was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Girard Sharp and other attorneys, accuses Whole Foods of selling beef which contains antibiotics and other pharmaceutical products in spite of the company's slogan 'No Antibiotics, Ever.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01562, Safari et al. v. Whole Foods Market Inc.