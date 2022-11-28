Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendant Omar Harris removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against himself, Motorwerks Vehicle Sales d/b/a Motorwerks Carline and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court on Monday. The suit was brought by Orr | Cook on behalf of Matthew J. Safaii, who purchased a 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera in an online auction. According to the complaint, the vehicle was later reported stolen, confiscated by police officers and released to a private investigator without due process. The case is 3:22-cv-01303, Safaii v. Motorwerks Vehicle Sales LLC et al.

Automotive

November 28, 2022, 2:34 PM