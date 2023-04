Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Campbell, Conroy & O'Neil on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Spectrum Brands Holdings to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by the Owen O'Neill Law Group on behalf of an individual who contends that he used the defendant's Hot Shot No-Mess! Fogger pesticide product as directed and developed contact dermatitis. The case is 1:23-cv-10727, Safai v. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 05, 2023, 11:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Felix Safai

Plaintiffs

Owen O'Neill Law Group, LLC

defendants

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Campbell Conroy & O'Neil, P.C.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims