Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom on Thursday removed a data breach class action against Flagstar Bancorp to California Central District Court. The suit, which accuses defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Dec. 2021 breach impacting the personal information of approximately 1.5 million customers. The action was brought by the Kazerouni Law Group. The case is 8:23-cv-00165, Safai v. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 27, 2023, 9:24 AM