New Suit - Contract

Thompson Hine filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court on behalf of smoking and vaping products seller Safa Goods. The suit targets Perfect Wholesale for allegedly failing to pay for goods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01066, Safa Goods LLC v. Perfect Wholesale Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 24, 2022, 7:26 PM