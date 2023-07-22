New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Microsoft was hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in Washington Western District Court. The complaint contends that Microsoft's Edge web browser surreptitiously collects and transmits data relating to users' online activities even when users are in private browsing mode. The suit was filed by Bird, Marella, Boxer, Wolpert, Nessim, Drooks, Lincenberg & Rhow; Glancy Prongay & Murray; and Summit Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01104, Saeedy et al v. Microsoft Corporation.

Technology

July 22, 2023, 11:11 AM

M. S.

Noah Saeedy

Tina Wilkinson

Vishal Shah

Summit Law Group

Microsoft Corporation

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct