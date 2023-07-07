Sadly Transcends All His Past Accomplishments: DC Ethics Pan...

News From Law.com

Saying that his challenge to the 2020 Pennsylvania presidential election result was "unparalleled in its destructive purpose and effect," a District of Columbia ethics panel recommended the disbarment of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and lawyer to Donald Trump. Giuliani's lawyer promised a "vigorous appeal." The ethics panel said it considered, among other positives, Giuliani's leadership after the 9/11 attacks, but said the baseless election challenge "sadly" transcended his accomplishments.

July 07, 2023, 2:46 PM

