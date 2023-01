Removed To Federal Court

Target removed a wage-and-hour class action to New Jersey District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by McOmber McOmber & Luber, seeks overtime pay for mandatory pre- and post-shift security screenings and for time spent walking across warehouse floors to clock in and out. Target is represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart. The case is 1:23-cv-00030, Sadler v. Target Corp.