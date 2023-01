Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Crowe & Dunlevy on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Health Care Service Corp. to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Joe Griffin on behalf of Edyth Sadeghy and Gary Sadeghy. The case is 5:23-cv-00007, Sadeghy et al v. Health Care Service Corporation.

Insurance

January 04, 2023, 8:15 PM