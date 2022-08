New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealthCare of Louisiana Inc. was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court case, which arises from disputed health insurance claims, was filed by Murray Law Firm on behalf of Sadeghi Center for Plastic Surgery LLC and Taylor B. Theunissen MD LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02820, Sadeghi Center for Plastic Surgery, LLC et al v. United HealthCare of Louisiana, Inc.