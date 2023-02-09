New Suit

Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, and other defendants were slapped with a petition to vacate an arbitration award on Thursday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Richard Saddler, arises from an underlying arbitration in which Saddler accused the defendants of selling him a 2015 GMC Terrain Denali which did not comply with emissions requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the respondents. The case is 4:23-cv-00150, Saddler v. Carvana LLC et al.

Automotive

February 09, 2023, 7:14 PM