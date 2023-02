Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by McCathern PLLC on behalf of Sada Mxc LLC, contends that the defendant negligently failed to advise the plaintiff of the defendant's rejection of its letter of credit. The case is 3:23-cv-00323, Sada Mxc, LLC v. JPMorgan Chase Bank NA et al.