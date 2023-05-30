New Suit - Trademark

Sacred Heart University filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Sportswear Inc. d/b/a Prep Sportswear, Chad Hartvigson and other defendants on Tuesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by Carlton Fields, accuses the defendants of selling hats, apparel and other counterfeit goods containing the plaintiff's 'SHU' and 'Pioneers' logo and mascot. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00698, Sacred Heart University Inc. v. Sportswear Inc. et al.

Education

May 30, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Sacred Heart University, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Carlton Fields

defendants

Chad Hartvigson

Erik Hartvigson

Grant Hartvigson

Sportswear Inc

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims