Sacred Heart University filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Sportswear Inc. d/b/a Prep Sportswear, Chad Hartvigson and other defendants on Tuesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by Carlton Fields, accuses the defendants of selling hats, apparel and other counterfeit goods containing the plaintiff's 'SHU' and 'Pioneers' logo and mascot. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00698, Sacred Heart University Inc. v. Sportswear Inc. et al.
Education
May 30, 2023, 4:50 PM