News From Law.com

Shama Hakim Mesiwala, a long-time staff attorney at the Third District Court of Appeal, will now return to that court as an associate justice. The Commission on Judicial Appointments on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Mesiwala's nomination by Gov. Gavin Newsom, filling one of three vacancies on the Sacramento-based appellate court.

California

February 14, 2023, 6:04 PM