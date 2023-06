Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Travelers, White Construction and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit, seeking payment bond and construction lien foreclosure, was filed by Ahlers Cressman & Sleight and Parsons Farnell & Grein on behalf of Sacramento Drilling. The case is 3:23-cv-00889, Sacramento Drilling, Inc. v. National Casualty Company et al.

Insurance

June 20, 2023, 3:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Sacramento Drilling, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Parsons Farnell & Grein, LLP

defendants

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company Of America

Harco National Insurance Company

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.

National Casualty Company

White Construction, LLC

defendant counsels

Sokol Larkin

Seifer, Yeats, Zwierzynski & Gragg LLP

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract