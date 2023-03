News From Law.com

Sacks Weston has been sued by a Texas litigation funding company for breaching a $5.79 million loan agreement. The funder, Virage SPV 1, filed the March 24 complaint against the Philadelphia-based firm for a loan that was executed in June 2017. As of March 23, the total balance of the loan agreement, including accrued interest, amounts to $13.4 million after the firm's default kicked the interest rate up five percentage points to 27.5%.

