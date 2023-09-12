Sacks Weston Name Partners Live Like Millionaires Despite Ow...

News From Law.com

Andrew Sacks and John Weston are living like millionaires, looking to avoid fulfilling their personal guarantees on a $14 million loan made by litigation funder Virage Capital, according to the latest filings under the firm's bankruptcy docket. The filings, sent in to the bankruptcy court of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, also allege that Sacks fraudulently transferred collateral funds and sought to fraudulently sell the firm's interest in its ongoing opioid litigation cases, supposedly the only cases of value remaining under the firm's practice, which also serve as collateral for Virage to collect upon.

September 12, 2023

