Philadelphia law firm Sacks Weston LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, over a year after former partner Scott Diamond pleaded guilty to charges of stealing at least $319,931 in legal fees beginning in 2018. According to the firm's filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, it will have funds available for unsecured creditors, holding between $10 and $50 million in assets to be distributed to under 50 creditors.

August 29, 2023, 5:56 PM

