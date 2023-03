New Suit - Employment

Urban Outfitters was sued Friday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The lawsuit was filed by Florin Gray Bouzas Owens on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was not hired due to pregnancy discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00718, Sackmaster v. Urban Outfitters, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrea Sackmaster

Plaintiffs

Florin Gray Bouzas Owens, LLC

defendants

Urban Outfitters, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches