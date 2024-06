News From Law.com

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong praised the Supreme Court of the United States' rejection of Connecticut-based OxyContin maker, Purdue Pharma's, bankruptcy deal. The agreement would have shielded Purdue Pharma's owner from liability. The Supreme Court's 5-4 decision concluded that the Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan illegally protected the Sackler family, Purdue's owner, from future lawsuits from those affected by the opioid crisis.

Connecticut

June 27, 2024, 2:17 PM