Greenberg Traurig shareholder Justin A. MacLean has entered an appearance for Seemark Brands Inc. and its principals Majeed Hemmat and Emily Parr in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed May 12 in New York Southern District Court by King & Spalding on behalf of Sachiskin PTE Ltd., a Singapore-based skincare company, targets the defendants over their use of the brand name 'Current State of Skin.' Sachiskin claims the mark is confusingly similar to its registered 'States of Skin' trademark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:23-cv-03998, Sachiskin PTE, Ltd. v. Seemark Brands, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 26, 2023, 5:21 AM