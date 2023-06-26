Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholder Justin A. MacLean has entered an appearance for Seemark Brands Inc. and its principals Majeed Hemmat and Emily Parr in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed May 12 in New York Southern District Court by King & Spalding on behalf of Sachiskin PTE Ltd., a Singapore-based skincare company, targets the defendants over their use of the brand name 'Current State of Skin.' Sachiskin claims the mark is confusingly similar to its registered 'States of Skin' trademark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:23-cv-03998, Sachiskin PTE, Ltd. v. Seemark Brands, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 26, 2023, 5:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Sachiskin PTE, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

King & Spalding

defendants

Emily Parr

Majeed Hemmat

Seemark Brands, Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims