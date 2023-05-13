New Suit - Trademark

King & Spalding filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Sachiskin PTE Ltd., a Singapore-based skincare company. The suit targets Seemark Brands Inc. and principals Majeed Hemmat and Emily Parr over their use of the brand name 'Current State of Skin.' Sachiskin claims the mark is confusingly similar to its registered 'States of Skin' trademark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03998, Sachiskin PTE, Ltd. v. Seemark Brands, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 13, 2023, 9:36 AM

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims