Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against P.F. Chang's to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by Remer Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of Suyen Sacco. The case is 1:22-cv-24240, Sacco v. P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 29, 2022, 2:47 PM