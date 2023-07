Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sheppard Mullin on Thursday removed an employment class action against Yves Saint Laurent America and Jessica Alvarez to California Central District Court. The suit, alleging wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Robinson DiLando APLC. The case is 8:23-cv-01355, Sabzerou v. Yves Saint Laurent America, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 7:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Titania Sabzerou

defendants

Jessica Alvarez

Yves Saint Laurent America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches