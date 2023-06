New Suit

PNC Financial Services was hit with a complaint Wednesday in Illinois Southern District Court claiming a breach of banking regulations. The suit was filed pro se by Sabrina Archibald. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01843, Sabrina v. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 7:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Archibald Sabrina

defendants

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

William S. Demchak

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations