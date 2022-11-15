Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mintzer Sarowitz Zeris Ledva & Meyers on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Rare Hospitality International Inc. to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Ingram Firm on behalf of Tajuddin Sabree, who claims he maintained dental injuries after eating food served by the defendant's restaurant that was contaminated with a non-food item. The case is 8:22-cv-02961, Sabree et al v. Rare Hospitality International, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 15, 2022, 4:19 PM