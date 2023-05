News From Law.com

Travel software company Sabre Corp. has replaced its chief legal officer after just seven months on the job. Ann Bruder replaces Chadwick Ho as CLO. Bruder, who will also serve as executive vice president, comes from the asset management firm Avantax, formerly Blucora, where she was chief legal, development and administrative officer.

May 01, 2023, 1:15 PM

