Who Got The Work

Sidley Austin partner Melissa Colon-Bosolet and Covington & Burling partner Mark P. Gimbel have stepped in to defend Hawaiian Airlines in a breach-of-contract lawsuit brought by Sabre, a provider of travel booking software. The action, filed Aug. 30 in New York Southern District Court by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, accuses Hawaiian of violating a distribution services agreement by withholding inter-island flights and fares from Sabre and charging a $7 per segment booking surcharge. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:22-cv-07395, Sabre Global Technologies Limited v. Hawaiian Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 15, 2022, 12:31 PM