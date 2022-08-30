New Suit - Contract

Booking company Sabre filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hawaiian Airlines on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The partially-redacted complaint, filed by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, accuses Hawaiian of violating a distribution services agreement by withholding inter-island flights and fares from Sabre and charging a $7 per segment booking surcharge. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07395, Sabre Global Technologies Ltd. v. Hawaiian Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 30, 2022, 7:35 PM