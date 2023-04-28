New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Agro Research International, Sentinel Biologics and Amazon were slapped with a consumer class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Arns Davis Law, alleges that Agro's Weed Slayer fertilizer is not 'natural' or 'organic' as promised because it contains the synthetic herbicides glyphosate and diquat. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02086, Saborio v. Agro Research International LLC et al.

April 28, 2023, 8:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Victor Saborio

Plaintiffs

Arns Davis Law Firm

defendants

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Services LLC

Agro Research International LLC

Sentinel Biologics, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct