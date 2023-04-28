Agro Research International, Sentinel Biologics and Amazon were slapped with a consumer class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Arns Davis Law, alleges that Agro's Weed Slayer fertilizer is not 'natural' or 'organic' as promised because it contains the synthetic herbicides glyphosate and diquat. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02086, Saborio v. Agro Research International LLC et al.
April 28, 2023, 8:08 PM