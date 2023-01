Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Unum and Paul Revere Life Insurance to Colorado District Court. The suit, over disability benefits, was filed by Keating Wagner Polidori Free on behalf of Jeffrey Sabin. The case is 1:23-cv-00236, Sabin v. Paul Revere Life Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

January 27, 2023, 2:04 PM