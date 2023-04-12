Attorneys from Hueston Hennigan have entered appearances for top officials of Quanergy Systems in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, pertaining to the company's $15.4 million common stock public offering, was filed Jan. 24 in New York Southern District Court by Olshan Frome Wolosky. The suit contends that the defendants failed to maintain a minimum market capitalization of $15 million for 30 consecutive trading days, resulting in the delisting of Quanergy’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-00601, Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund Ltd., et al v. Kennedy et al.
Technology
April 12, 2023, 8:42 AM