Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Hueston Hennigan have entered appearances for top officials of Quanergy Systems in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, pertaining to the company's $15.4 million common stock public offering, was filed Jan. 24 in New York Southern District Court by Olshan Frome Wolosky. The suit contends that the defendants failed to maintain a minimum market capitalization of $15 million for 30 consecutive trading days, resulting in the delisting of Quanergy’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-00601, Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund Ltd., et al v. Kennedy et al.

Technology

April 12, 2023, 8:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Alto Opportunity Master Fund-SPC-Segregated Master Portfolio B,

Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd.,

Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund Ltd.,

Szop Multistrat LP,

Walleye Opportunities Master Fund Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Olshan Frome Wolosky

defendants

Jim Disanto

Karen Francis

Kevin J. Kennedy

Lisa Kelley

Lisa Kelly

Patrick Archambault,

Tamer Hassanein,

Thomas M. Rohrs

Tianyue Yu

defendant counsels

Hueston Hennigan

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws