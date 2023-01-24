New Suit - Securities

Olshan Frome Wolosky filed a securities lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court against the top officials of Quanergy Systems, a technology company that develops LiDAR sensors. The suit centers on a public offering of units of common stock by Quanergy Systems in Nov. 2022 that raised approximately $15.4 million. According to the complaint, the defendants failed to disclose the New York Stock Exchange market capitalization rule, which states that companies must maintain a minimum market capitalization of $15 million for 30 consecutive trading days. The plaintiffs allege that their investments were later useless because the New York Stock Exchange delisted Quanergy’s common stock due to the company failing to maintain the $15 million minimum. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00601, Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund Ltd., et al v. Kennedy et al.

January 24, 2023, 6:33 PM