News From Law.com

Macy's Corporate Services LLC has turned to Jackson Lewis to defend it in a sexual harassment case in Connecticut. Its attorneys Carolyn Trotta and David Golder removed the case to the Connecticut District Court. The employment law dispute is Manson v. Macy's Corporate Services LLC. It was first spotted on ALM's Law.com Radar.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 09, 2022, 3:07 PM