New Suit - ERISA Class Action

CoreLogic, a property and casualty insurance platform, was hit with an ERISA class action on Friday in California Central District Court in connection with the company's retirement plan. The suit, brought by Christina Humphrey Law and Bradley Grombacher, accuses the defendant of mismanaging the plan and charging excessive fees for recordkeeping services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00965, Sabana v. CoreLogic Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Danny Sabana

Plaintiffs

Christina Humphrey Law, PC

defendants

CoreLogic, Inc.

The Retirement Plan Committee of Corelogic, Inc. 401(K) Savings Plan

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations