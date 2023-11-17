Who Got The Work

Robert P. Latham of Jackson Walker has entered an appearance for Anti-Defamation League in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 3 in Texas Northern District Court by Paul M. Davis & Associates PC and Binnall Law Group on behalf of John Sabal. The suit contends that the defendant falsely accused the plaintiff of espousing antisemitic beliefs and included him in its 'Glossary of Extremism' alongside Islamic terrorists, murderers and white supremacists. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor, is 4:23-cv-01002, Sabal v. Anti-Defamation League.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

November 17, 2023, 9:32 AM

Plaintiffs

John Sabal

Plaintiffs

Jared Joseph Roberts

Paul M. Davis & Associates PC

Binnall Law Group

defendants

Anti-Defamation League

defendant counsels

Jackson Walker

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation