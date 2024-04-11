Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young have entered an appearance for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and its trustees, respectively, in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit, filed March 6 in New York Southern District Court by Susman Godfrey on behalf of Saba Capital Master Fund Ltd., accuses the defendants of implementing a bylaw provision which removes the potential for shareholders to elect trustees other than 'entrenched' incumbents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett, is 1:24-cv-01701, Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. v. BlackRock Esg Capital Allocation Trust et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 11, 2024, 8:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Susman Godfrey

defendants

BlackRock Esg Capital Allocation Trust

Catherine A. Lynch

Cynthia L. Egan

Frank J. Fabozzi

J. Phillip Holloman

John M. Perlowski

Lorenzo A. Flores

R. Glenn Hubbard

Robert Fairbairn

Stayce D. Harris

W. Carl Kester

defendant counsels

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws