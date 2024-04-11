Attorneys from Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young have entered an appearance for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and its trustees, respectively, in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit, filed March 6 in New York Southern District Court by Susman Godfrey on behalf of Saba Capital Master Fund Ltd., accuses the defendants of implementing a bylaw provision which removes the potential for shareholders to elect trustees other than 'entrenched' incumbents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett, is 1:24-cv-01701, Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. v. BlackRock Esg Capital Allocation Trust et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 11, 2024, 8:43 AM