New Suit - Securities
Susman Godfrey filed a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Saba Capital Management and an affiliate. The suit pursues claims against Clearbridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc., a slew of other investment companies and other plaintiffs. According to the complaint, the defendants enacted ‘unlawful’ provisions stripping the plaintiffs of their voting rights in the funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05568, Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. et al v. Municipal Income Fund, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 29, 2023, 3:56 PM
Plaintiffs
- Saba Capital Management, L.P.
- Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.
- Adams Natural Resources Fund
- BlackRock Esg Capital Allocation Trust
- BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc.
- ClearBridge Mlp and Midstream Fund Inc.
- ClearBridge Mlp and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc.
- Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- FS Credit Opportunities Corp.
- Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
- Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.
- Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.
- Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.
- Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.
- Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws