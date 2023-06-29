New Suit - Securities

Susman Godfrey filed a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Saba Capital Management and an affiliate. The suit pursues claims against Clearbridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc., a slew of other investment companies and other plaintiffs. According to the complaint, the defendants enacted ‘unlawful’ provisions stripping the plaintiffs of their voting rights in the funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05568, Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. et al v. Municipal Income Fund, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 29, 2023, 3:56 PM

