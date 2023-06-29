New Suit - Securities

Susman Godfrey filed a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Saba Capital Management and an affiliate. The suit pursues claims against Clearbridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc., a slew of other investment companies and other plaintiffs. According to the complaint, the defendants enacted ‘unlawful’ provisions stripping the plaintiffs of their voting rights in the funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05568, Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. et al v. Municipal Income Fund, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 29, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.

Susman Godfrey

defendants

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund

BlackRock Esg Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc.

ClearBridge Mlp and Midstream Fund Inc.

ClearBridge Mlp and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

FS Credit Opportunities Corp.

Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws