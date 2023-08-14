Who Got The Work

Venable; Willkie Farr & Gallagher; and K&L Gates have entered appearances for Adams Natural Resources Fund and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The case was filed June 29 in New York Southern District Court by Susman Godfrey on behalf of Saba Capital Management and an affiliate. According to the complaint, the defendants enacted ‘unlawful’ provisions stripping the plaintiffs of their voting rights in the funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-05568, Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. et al v. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 14, 2023, 12:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Susman Godfrey

defendants

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund

BlackRock Esg Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Catherine A. Lynch

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc.

ClearBridge Mlp and Midstream Fund Inc.

ClearBridge Mlp and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc.

Cynthia L. Egan

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Frank J. Fabozzi

FS Credit Opportunities Corp.

J. Phillip Holloman

John M. Perlowski

Lorenzo A. Flores

Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

P. Bradley Adams

R. Glenn Hubbard

Robert Fairbairn

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.

Stayce D. Harris

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.

W. Carl Kester

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

defendant counsels

K&L Gates

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Venable

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Sidley Austin

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws