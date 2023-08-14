Who Got The Work

Venable; Willkie Farr & Gallagher; and K&L Gates have entered appearances for Adams Natural Resources Fund and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The case was filed June 29 in New York Southern District Court by Susman Godfrey on behalf of Saba Capital Management and an affiliate. According to the complaint, the defendants enacted ‘unlawful’ provisions stripping the plaintiffs of their voting rights in the funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-05568, Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. et al v. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 14, 2023, 12:43 PM

