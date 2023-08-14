Who Got The Work
Venable; Willkie Farr & Gallagher; and K&L Gates have entered appearances for Adams Natural Resources Fund and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The case was filed June 29 in New York Southern District Court by Susman Godfrey on behalf of Saba Capital Management and an affiliate. According to the complaint, the defendants enacted ‘unlawful’ provisions stripping the plaintiffs of their voting rights in the funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-05568, Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. et al v. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
August 14, 2023, 12:43 PM
Plaintiffs
- Saba Capital Management, L.P.
- Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.
defendants
- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.
- Adams Natural Resources Fund
- BlackRock Esg Capital Allocation Trust
- BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- Catherine A. Lynch
- ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc.
- ClearBridge Mlp and Midstream Fund Inc.
- ClearBridge Mlp and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc.
- Cynthia L. Egan
- Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- Frank J. Fabozzi
- FS Credit Opportunities Corp.
- J. Phillip Holloman
- John M. Perlowski
- Lorenzo A. Flores
- Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
- P. Bradley Adams
- R. Glenn Hubbard
- Robert Fairbairn
- Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.
- Stayce D. Harris
- Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.
- Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.
- Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.
- W. Carl Kester
- Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
defendant counsels
- K&L Gates
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
- Venable
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
- Sidley Austin
- Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws