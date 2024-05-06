Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partner Scott D. Musoff has entered an appearance for ASA Gold and Precious Metals, and other defendants in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 31 in New York Southern District Court by Susman Godfrey on behalf of Saba Capital Master Fund and Saba Capital Management. The complaint accuses the defendants of adopting an unlawful 'poison pill' to prevent further share acquisition by the plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke, is 1:24-cv-00690, Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. et al v. ASA Gold and Precious Metals, Ltd. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
May 06, 2024, 9:48 AM