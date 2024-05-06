Who Got The Work

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partner Scott D. Musoff has entered an appearance for ASA Gold and Precious Metals, and other defendants in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 31 in New York Southern District Court by Susman Godfrey on behalf of Saba Capital Master Fund and Saba Capital Management. The complaint accuses the defendants of adopting an unlawful 'poison pill' to prevent further share acquisition by the plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke, is 1:24-cv-00690, Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. et al v. ASA Gold and Precious Metals, Ltd. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 06, 2024, 9:48 AM

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.

Susman Godfrey

Anthony Artabane

ASA Gold and Precious Metals, Ltd.

Axel Merk

Bruce Hansen

Mary Joan Hoene

William Donovan

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws