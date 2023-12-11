Who Got The Work

Stacey L. Smiricky and Kelly A. Petrocelli of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have stepped in to defend Amazon.com in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Oct. 25 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Carla D. Aikens PC on behalf of a warehouse associate who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for taking leave for her COVID-19 diagnosis. The suit also pursues gender discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman, is 2:23-cv-12716, Saavedra v. Amazon.Com Services, Inc.

December 11, 2023

