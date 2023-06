Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Connell Foley on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Helmsman Insurance Agency, a Liberty Mutual subsidiary, to New York Northern District Court. The suit, for fire damage claims, was filed by the Law Offices of Robert F. Rich Jr. on behalf of Daniela V. Saarmaa. The case is 1:23-cv-00797, Saarmaa v. Helmsman Insurance Agency.

Insurance

June 30, 2023, 6:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniela V. Saarmaa

defendants

Helmsman Insurance Agency

defendant counsels

Connell Foley

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute