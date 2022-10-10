Who Got The Work

Stuart Richeson and Douglas Kleeman of Phelps Dunbar have entered appearances for National Fire & Marine Insurance Co. and Certain Underwriters of Lloyds London in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed Aug. 25 in Louisiana Western District Court by the Law Office of John M. Welborn III on behalf of S&A Managed Properties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-04432, S&A Managed Properties, LLC v. Certain Underwriters Lloyds London et al.

Insurance

October 10, 2022, 4:34 AM